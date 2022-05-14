Budding love! Less than one year after Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook, she has moved on with Tom Pelphrey.

“Life lately,” the Flight Attendant star captioned an Instagram gallery in May 2022, sharing multiple selfies with the Ozark actor. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

Pelphrey, for his part, shared their Instagram debut onto his account as well, writing: “Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it.”

The New Jersey native — who was previously linked to Jaimie Alexander — concluded his social media upload by finishing the quote from Susan Miller’s 1994 play My Left Breast: “And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

Before the twosome sparked a romantic connection, the Big Bang Theory alum — who previously was married to Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2016 — announced her separation from Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the estranged pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details.”

Cuoco, who filed for divorce several days later, has since been candid about moving on and falling in love once more.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” the 8 Simple Rules alum told Glamour in April 2022, admitting she would not get married for a third time. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”

