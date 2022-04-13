Is Kaley Cuoco Dating Again After Karl Cook Split? She Says

Not quite there yet! While reflecting on her love life, Kaley Cuoco revealed that she is “not dating anybody” at the moment.

“I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends,” Cuoco, 36, shared during an interview with Extra on Tuesday, April 12, noting that she has also developed a strong friendship with costar Zosia Mamet. “[She] has been living with me. Her husband let her go with me for a few weeks.”

The Flight Attendant star praised Mamet, 34, for “taking care” of her while they promote season 2, which debuts on April 21 on HBO Max. Cuoco added, “I’m really enjoying my friends right now — [it is a] special time.”

The California native’s rare insight into her personal life comes amid her divorce from Karl Cook. The former couple started dating in 2016 after their love for animals brought them together. “I finally found my horse guy,” Cuoco said during an interview on The Talk in September 2016. “It was very meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs. It’s been lovely.”

After one year of dating, Cuoco and Cook, 31, got engaged and tied the knot in June 2018. The 8 Simple Rules alum later revealed that she was living separately from the professional equestrian following their nuptials.

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” Cuoco, was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, told Jimmy Kimmel in April 2020. “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

However, in September 2021, the pair took to social media to announce their split.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Cuoco filed the divorce paperwork the same day. According to legal documents obtained by Us, the Golden Globe nominee listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Cuoco has been “positive” and “open-minded” when it comes to her future. “Dating just doesn’t seem to be her focus right now,” the insider shared in December 2021. “She’s really happy where she is in life.”

