Kaley Cuoco officially filed for divorce from Karl Cook on Friday, September 3.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, filed the paperwork in the Superior Court of California for the county of Los Angeles on the same day that the pair first announced their separation, Us Weekly confirms.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the Big Bang Theory alum and Cook, 30, confirmed the news of their split via a statement to Us Weekly on Friday. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The estranged couple added that they “made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum began dating the equestrian in 2016 before announcing their engagement one year later. They tied the knot in San Diego, California, in June 2018.

Months before announcing their split, the pair each posted a sentimental tribute to the other via Instagram in June for their third wedding anniversary.

“NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!” Cuoco captioned a black-and-white photo with Cook at the time. “Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!”

Cook, for his part, shared his own message for the Golden Globe nominee. “I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been … three years, feel like just a flash,” he wrote, alongside a playful photo of Cuoco. “I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

Two weeks later, the pair adopted a dog together. “When you know you know!” the Yes, Norman Productions founder posted via Instagram in July. “Welcome to the family, Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed. Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)”

Cuoco, who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, previously opened up about her unconventional marriage with Cook after they first moved in together in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” she explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2020. “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”