Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are getting married this weekend, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

A source adds that the duo are set to tie the knot in Southern California six months after Cook proposed to the 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star.

“Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook,” Cuoco captioned a video of herself in tears following the proposal. “I love you forever!”

The 8 Simple Rules alum and the equestrian started dating in March 2016. Cuoco opened up to Us Weekly and other reporters about wedding planning in March.

“I’m very excited,” she said at the Big Bang Theory’s 2018 PaleyFest panel at the Paley Center for Media on March 21. “Once this wraps, I’m gonna be a total, typical bride and start planning right away.”

“I’m not [a bridezilla],” she added. “I actually would just like to meet [our guests] there on the date. I really don’t wanna do anything.”

Cuoco celebrated her bachelorette party one week before she prepared to tie the knot and documented the June 23 party on Instagram. Her sister, Briana Cuoco, her mother, Layne Cuoco and Fashion Police’s Brad Goreski were all in attendance.

“The most magical night ever,” she captioned a photo of pink balloons. “Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved ”

Cuoco and Cook’s nuptials mark her second trip down the aisle. The actress and former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting called it quits after 21 months of marriage.

