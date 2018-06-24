Getting ready to tie the knot, one celebration at a time! Kaley Cuoco celebrated her bachelorette party on Saturday, June 23, and couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star gushed over her last fling before the ring in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 24.

“The most magical night ever,” Cuoco captioned a pic of dozens of pink balloons. “Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved 💕”

And from the looks of it, she wasn’t the only one excited to celebrate her upcoming wedding to fiancé Karl Cook. The actress danced the night away with those closest to her including her sister, singer Briana Cuoco, and mom, Layne Cuoco.

Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg was also in attendance to celebrate with former 8 Simple Rules star and she documented the night in multiple Instagram Stories that showcased the blonde beauty having a blast.

The party wasn’t complete without eye glitter and Rice Krispies treats. Fashion Police’s Brad Goreski even took the “wear pink” memo seriously as he rocked bright pink pants.

In one video Cuoco — who notably wore a pink wedding gown when she married ex-husband Ryan Sweeting in 2013 — revealed one big detail about her upcoming nuptials to Cook. “I’m getting married in white,” she exclaimed as her pals cheered.

There was no shortage of dancing from the bride-to-be — who wore a long-sleeve white mindress — and her posse. The group danced their hearts out to tunes including Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” and “Single Ladies” and Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” and “Vogue,” Kelis’ “Milkshake,” Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” and “I’m a Slave 4 U,” Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl, as well as Christina Aguilera’s “Lady Marmalade” and more.

Cook popped the question to Cuoco on her 32nd birthday in December with a gorgeous diamond ring. The two began dating in March 2016, after Cuoco’s split from Sweeting in 2015 after 21 months of marriage.

