Kaley Cuoco got the best gift on her 32nd birthday — a diamond ring! The Big Bang Theory star is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Karl Cook.

Cuoco broke down in tears following the proposal and shared her reaction on social media. “Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” she captioned an emotional video. Naturally, she also added an engagement ring emoji.

Celebrity Engagement Rings 2017

“We’re engaged!” she says in the clip.

Prior to the big reveal, the actress documented her special evening with her now husband-to-be. Cook, 26, sent her flowers, set up a romantic candlelit dinner and gifted her with a one day trip to Disneyland. “I can’t even,” Cuoco captioned a pic of a piece of paper, which revealed their future traveling plans.

Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever! A post shared by @normancook on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Cook also posted a pic of the diamond ring. “I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you,” he wrote.

Best Celebrity Proposal Stories Ever

Cook didn’t let a small sidestep ruin her big night, either. Before popping the question, he accidentally hit his head on a chandelier and began to bleed.

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Earlier in the day, Cook joked about getting Cuoco a fake ring during a trip to Target together. “On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted….now judging by her face maybe not, it’s the thought that counts right,” he wrote.

Back in August, Cuoco gushed to Us Weekly that she hoped the relationship would go the distance. “I couldn’t be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him,” she said at the time.

In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

As for why they are a good match? “Because I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him. He’s got such a great sense of humor,” she added to Us. “I like it when I’m bugging him and then I finally get that laugh, which just kills me. He’s a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist. ‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.”

Big Bang Theory Stars: Before They Were Famous

This will be Cuoco’s second walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting. The pair split in the fall of 2015 after 21 months of marriage. (She also secretly dated her BBT costar Johnny Galecki for two years.)

Cuoco and Cook have been dating since March 2016. They made they red carpet debut at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala in Long Beach, California, that September.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!