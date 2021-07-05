New pup on the block! Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook adopted another dog, five months after the actress’ pooch Norman passed away.

“When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!” the Big Bang Theory alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 4, introducing her followers to the animal. “He’s a 9-year-old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed.”

The Flight Attendant star thanked Paws for Life K9 Rescue and Los Angeles shelter volunteer Rita Earl for helping the couple find the “perfect addition” to their lives.

She added: “Also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!”

In January, Cuoco mourned the death of her longtime pet Norman, whom she adopted when he was two, revealing the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

“Earth-shattering deep gut-wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years,” she captioned a series of black-and-white photos with her beloved pooch. “Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum, who has been married to Cook, 30, since 2018, lost another pet two months prior, their pup Petunia.

“After a life of untold loneliness and hardship, she is at rest. For that, I am happy,” Cook wrote in a touching post in November 2020. “We did what we [could], adopted Petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything.”

The couple had adopted the dog when she was already a senior age. “She is resting at peace, with every day’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most,” the equestrian continued. “Petunia, it is not the amount of time together, but it’s [the] effects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you.”

Cuoco, who is an avid animal rescuer, previously joked about the number of animals she and Cook own. “I’m not allowed to say how many I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it’s an illegal amount,” she told Variety earlier this year.

The Harley Quinn actress’ pet count includes a goat, a bunny, more than 20 horses and a “large pack of dogs.”

Scroll down to meet Cuoco and Cook’s newest family member Larry: