Gone but not forgotten. Kaley Cuoco mourned the death of her beloved dog Norman on Saturday, January 16.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 35, shared a series of photos with her pet via Instagram, revealing her heartbreak to her followers.

“Earth-shattering deep gut-wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart,” she captioned the social media post, adding two broken-heart emojis.

Cuoco’s post featured two black-and-white pictures of her and Norman together. In the first, she appears to be crying while nuzzling the dog’s head. In the second, the actress and her four-legged companion are pictured looking each other in the eyes as Cuoco smiles at her longtime pet.

Norman was featured prominently on the California native’s social media pages. In 2018, she gave him an Instagram shout-out, calling the animal her “main man!!” Cuoco went on to write in her caption, “This guy has saved me in more ways than I can explain.”

Speaking with Us Weekly exclusively in 2017, the 8 Simple Rules alum gushed about her pit bull. “I’m going to put a tattoo of him on me,” she revealed at the time. “That’s how much I love him. He’s everything.” Norman was one of two pit bulls Cuoco owned. She was also a dog mom to another pooch named Shirley.

Norman is the second pet Cuoco has lost in the last few months. In November 2020, the actress’ husband, Karl Cook, announced on Instagram that their rescue dog, Petunia, died shortly after they adopted her. “After a life of untold loneliness and hardship, she is at rest. For that I am happy. We did what we adopted Petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with every day’s sunset to warm her,” his Instagram caption read.

The pair adopted Petunia earlier that year from Paws for Life K9 Rescue. The organization sent its condolences to Cuoco and her hubby. “Sweet Dreams Princess Petunia,” the rescue facility captioned a video of the bulldog running toward the camera. The Flight Attendant star also honored the dog on her Instagram Story, writing, “We love you dear special Petunia!!!!!” over a photo of herself, her husband and their adopted pet.

The couple also lost a dwarf pony named Fiona in March 2020. “After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona, passed away last night. She came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all,” the Hop actress wrote on Instagram.

Cuoco’s many animals were by her side when she married Cook, 30, in June 2018. The duo’s home is very rescue animal-friendly. The Wedding Ringer star and the equestrian share multiple horses, a bulldog called Tank, a terrier named Ruby, rabbits and a mini dwarf horse named Shmooshy.