It may be a mathematical impossibility for any of us — determining the exact amount of pets Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco actually has. The animal-lover and equestrian, who celebrates her birthday on November 30, keeps a menagerie of horses, bunnies, and dogs with her husband Karl Cook, each of them adorable and all frequent stars on her Instagram page and beyond.

Her beloved pets made appearances at her summer 2018 wedding to Cook, and more recently, one of her BFFs appeared on a certain talk show (no hints here). If you’re as obsessed with Cuoco’s furry friends as Sheldon is with personal hygiene on the hit comedy, it’s time to prove it. Take Us Weekly’s quiz and show the world just how much time you spend (waste?) on Instagram.

