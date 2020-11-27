Saying goodbye. Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, paid tribute to their dog Petunia after her death.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2018, announced the sad news on Wednesday, November 25. “We love you dear special Petunia!!!!!” the actress, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story. “You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop.”

Cook, for his part, posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account. “After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest. For that I am happy,” he captioned numerous sweet photos of Petunia. “We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects [sic] on the soul. You affected everyone who met you.”

The equestrian, 29, concluded: “You’re forever my old lady I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel.”

Cuoco and Cook have a wide variety of animals, including dogs, bunnies and horses. “Everyone knows I’m a huge dog lover, a huge animal lover in general, and just try and use my voice whenever it’s appropriate,” she told Us Weekly in September 2018 while speaking out about pet adoption.

Since the Flight Attendant star knows some people are not willing to permanently add an animal to their family, she had another suggestion for how to help. “Even if you’re not ready to take a dog on, I always say go [to a shelter] and just give your time volunteering,” she explained. “The dogs are desperate for walks. Give your old blankets, anything you can give, dog beds, towels that you think you’re going to throw away, send it over to a shelter. They need it more than anything.”

Earlier this year, Cuoco revealed that her pony Fiona died after lifelong health complications. “After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona, passed away last night.. she came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all,” she captioned a March Instagram post. “We will continue to save everything we can but know days like this will happen.”