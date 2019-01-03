Kaley Cuoco is one happy dog mom! The Big Bang Theory credited her husband Karl Cook — and their many pets — for making her 2018 so special.

“💫 Happy New Year!!! This last year has been filled with a new hubby, amazing friends and family , dogs, horses , bunnies, a honeymoon, my career taking a shift after 12 years, major shoulder surgery, running my own production company, building our dream ranch and forming a future🎉,” Cuoco captioned an adorable photo of her two pups decked out in New Year’s Eve gear on Tuesday, January 1, via Instagram.

The actress concluded: “Very grateful to everyone that’s had a hand in helping me progress and can’t wait for everything to come! 💫.”

Cuoco previously told Us Weekly that finding a man who “loves dogs” was No. 1 on her checklist. She also noted that Cook, a fellow equestrian, “checked that off quite quickly.”

In June, Cuoco, 33, wed Cook in front of family and friends. The pair, who honeymooned in Switzerland last month, celebrated six months of marriage on Sunday, December 30.

“💫 6 months 💫 #kcsquared💏,” the 8 Simple Rules alum captioned a photo from their wedding via Instagram on Sunday.

Shortly after the twosome got engaged in December 2017, Cuoco gushed about their relationship and mutual love for animals. “We have been each other’s true other half since day one and we can’t wait to spend forever together,” she said. “Dogs, horses and all!”

