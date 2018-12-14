Delayed gratification. Five months after tying the knot at a horse ranch in Santa Susana, California, Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook are finally enjoying their honeymoon in a winter wonderland.

The Big Bang Theory star, 33, shared a photo of herself and Cook, 27, in front of the Matterhorn Mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland, on Instagram on Friday, December 14. “The honeymooners,” she captioned the shot.

The Wedding Ringer actress also documented their travels on Instagram Stories, calling the trip a “dream.”

“I can’t believe we are here!” she wrote in a video of the two bundled up in snow gear. “This has been my dream and @mrtankcook turned it into a reality.”

She later showed off the swanky scene at the CERVO Mountain Boutique Resort, where the couple was privy to plenty of scenic mountain views, blanketed outdoor seating and soft music playing in the background.

Cuoco began dating her equestrian husband in March 2016, six months after filing for divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting.

Cook proposed in December and the twosome tied the knot in June. They were unable to jet off to the Swiss Alps at the time, however, as the 8 Simple Rules alum spent her post-nuptial days recovering from shoulder surgery.

She shared several photos and videos from her hospital bed with fans via Instagram at the time, writing, “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems.”

Scroll through to see the pics from their gorgeous honeymoon!