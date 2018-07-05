For better or worse, indeed! Kaley Cuoco and new husband Karl Cook are having a very memorable honeymoon — but not in the way you might expect. Rather than reveling in the throes of marital bliss on a sandy beach or on a luxurious trip overseas, Cuoco’s post-nuptial days are being spent on bedrest due to shoulder surgery.

The Big Bang Theory actress, 32, shared several post-op photos with fans, including a selfie next to her glee-filled husband. “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery — thank you for all the love and support!” she wrote.

She also encouraged followers to check out his page for updates, adding, “Knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems. Thank God my hair color is on point (@clarissaanya).”

The professional equestrian did not disappoint: A recent upload shows his new bride making a disgruntled face as she appeared to tear up, along with a sweetly supportive caption. “Every newlywed has their own version of a newlywed glow,“ he wrote. “ … Well @normancook, yours is memorable.”

He also shared a video of the star “snoring like a distressed walrus,” as he wrote. “I love you so much honey, but wow!”

Still, he’s standing by her side, even doing her hair. “All I’m asking for is a top-knot ponytail,” she said in an Instagram Story. “No, I want a top-knot bun. Please don’t mess this up.”

After 10 minutes of struggling with her coif, Cook seemed to have mastered the task. “Killing it!” he said triumphantly, as his wife admitted, “It’s not bad.”

It is unclear if the surgery was previously planned or due to a post-wedding accident.

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot on Saturday, June 30, at a horse stable in California after two years of dating with a sweet ceremony that included Cuoco’s BBT costars Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik and Will Wheaton as well as Fashion Police’s Brad Goreski, who put the finishing touches to the bride’s dress before her nuptials.

In addition to nursing Cuoco back to health, the new groom will have his hands full watching over their ever-growing brood of fur-babies. “I promise to love and take care of all our animals no matter what and how many we bring home,” he said in his vows.

In turn, one of the couple’s adorable pups, Norman, appears to be nursing his human back to health as seen in Cuoco’s Instagram gallery with a shot of him snuggled up to mom post-surgery.

