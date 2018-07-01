Kaley Cuoco didn’t take her wedding day too seriously! The Big Bang Theory star had a celebration to remember while making her marriage to Karl Cook official on Saturday, June 30 — and it’s safe to say she found a man who shares her sense of humor.

The newly minted husband and wife not only exchanged vows, but also laughs and tears, while reciting them. Meanwhile, celebrity friends including Cuoco’s ex and costar Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Will Wheaton and Brad Goreski enjoyed the festivities in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and shared a behind-the-scenes look on social media.

The beautiful ceremony also included things near and dear to the couple’s heart, including their dogs — who walked down the aisle before Cuoco — and a giant floral horseshoe that reflected their mutual love for horses.

As for sweet treats, their reception featured a dessert station with cookies, pies and cotton candy. Entertainment included a fire-breather, stilt walkers, and two women doing trapeze acrobatics.

