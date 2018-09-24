Celebrity animal lovers unite! Kaley Cuoco, Jerry O’Connell and Brad Goreski talked about their passion for rescue pets with Us Weekly at the Much Love Animal Rescue Spoken Woof event on Saturday, September 22.

“Everyone knows I’m a huge dog lover, a huge animal lover in general, and just try and use my voice whenever it’s appropriate,” the Big Bang Theory star, 32, told Us. “I’m just very happy to be here to speak for adoption.”

Cuoco added that she believes that “even if you’re not ready to take a dog on, I always say go [to a shelter] and just give your time volunteering.”

“The dogs are desperate for walks,” she explained. “Give your old blankets, anything you can give, dog beds, towels that you think you’re going to throw away, send it over to a shelter. They need it more than anything.”

O’Connell, 44, for his part, noted that he and his wife, Rebecca Romijn, are “at the legal limit of having dogs in our house.” He quipped, “That’s why my wife isn’t here, I’m too afraid she’s going to go home with all these dogs. Our car would be packed with dogs.”

The Carter actor added: “We have two 9-year-old kids who really help out. It’s not a real home until there are dogs. There is nothing quite like the love you get from a rescue animal. I think it’s safe to say that our rescue animals love my wife and me more than our children do.”

Goreski, 41, told Us, “I love my dogs more than anything in the world,” adding he and husband Gary Janetti have “three rescues, Penelope, Alice and Theo, and I don’t know what my life would be like without them.”

The celebrity fashion stylist also opened up about how his close pal, Cuoco, played a part in him saving one of his pups.

“Our youngest one, Theo, was returned to his foster, who was Kaley Cuoco, three separate times because he wasn’t playful enough,” Goreski said. “He’s the most playful, wonderful and loving dog. So I want to encourage people to not only adopt dogs from rescues but also to consider adopting elderly dogs. Owners surrender them, they don’t want to take care of their medical bills anymore, or they’re just kind of done with them, they move. So consider taking on a senior dog to have a lovely way out of life as well.”

Much Love Animal Rescue is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization that is run primarily by volunteers whose mission is to help abused, neglected and homeless animals find a forever home.

