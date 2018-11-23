Kaley Cuoco wasn’t going to let a holiday stand in the way of helping out an animal in need. The Big Bang Theory star stepped in when she saw a stranded seal pup.

“So here’s what I’m grateful for … at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain,” the 8 Simple Rules alum, 32, began a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a video that showed the animal laying on rocks at sunset on Thursday, November 22.

The video also showed multiple volunteers there to assist.

“I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him,” Cuoco continued of the seal. “They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!!”

Alongside the happy-crying emoji, The Wedding Ringer star concluded: “my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that ♥️ 🌊 🎥 @bricuoco”

Cuoco later added a breathtaking photo of her presumed family members as well as two dogs walking along the beach.

“Happy Thanksgiving. I have so much to be grateful for it’s overwhelming,” the California native wrote. “My family, new family, new husband, fabulous friends, incredible job, all my 4 legged children… this life!”

Cuoco tied the knot with the 27-year-old equestrian on June 30 — but not without the help of their pets.

The pair, dressed to the nines, posed with their four dogs as well as one of their horses, on their big day. “#tbt to what I think is the best family wedding photo ever,” Cuoco captioned a July picture on Instagram showing the happy couple with the pups as she stunned in a white wedding down.

