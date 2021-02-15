Making his point loud and clear. Johnny Galecki doesn’t appear to agree with the sentiment expressed in Kaley Cuoco’s Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband, Karl Cook.

The Flight Attendant star, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 14, to share a sweet photo and message for the 30-year-old equestrian. “Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! 🤣♥️,” she captioned a pic of the pair kissing while wearing face masks. “I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life … what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook! ♥️♥️♥️.”

Galecki, 45, took issue with her caption in the post’s comments section as he wrote, “Um.” Cuoco, in turn, replied, “LOL.”

Cuoco and Galecki starred as love interests Penny and Leonard on The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019. During the earlier seasons of the CBS sitcom, the pair developed a secret offscreen romance that lasted nearly two years.

Back in November 2020, the 8 Simple Rules alum opened up about her experience filming love scenes with Galecki after they split. “When we broke up, obviously, it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that [cocreator] Chuck [Lorre] had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were, like, sleeping together every other second,” she said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Johnny and I talk about it, and I think [Chuck] did that on purpose just to f—k with us.”

Cuoco explained that they “got together and just fell mad for each other” before calling it quits, but they “came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Galecki has also gushed about his post-split dynamic with Cuoco. “We’re dear friends, still. Kaley’s not just an ex, she’s a part of my life,” he told CBS! Watch magazine in 2013. “I just don’t like to speak about it.”

The Roseanne alum welcomed a son, Avery, in November 2019 with then-girlfriend Alaina Meyer. The pair split one year later.

Cuoco, meanwhile, was married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 before finding love with Cook. In June 2018, the couple tied the knot in San Diego, California.

The Wedding Ringer star previously admitted that she thought she “wouldn’t get married again” after divorcing Sweeting. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2018. “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault ― that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive.”

She added, “I knew I just had to be patient. I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”