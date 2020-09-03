Takeoff is right around the corner. The Flight Attendant, HBO Max’s upcoming miniseries based on Chris Bohjalian‘s 2018 novel, is the perfect series for Kaley Cuoco.

“When I read the book description, I got a chill down my arms,” the actress, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It felt like a good mix of drama and dark comedy. Plus, a complicated female character is a dream role.”

The series follows Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden, a party-animal flight attendant who wakes up hungover following a layover in Bangkok — next to a dead man. When she can’t remember what happened, she must try to piece everything together — without looking guilty.

“I love making people laugh, but it’s been an incredible experience working my dramatic muscles,” the Big Bang Theory alum added. “This cast is so experienced and has surrounded me with so much support. They make me feel like I can do anything.”

Filming for the dark comedic thriller, which also features Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet and Rosie Perez, was cut short in March due to the coronavirus. The cast was only a few days into production on episode six of the eight-episode season. Filming resumed on August 31.

The series has been in the works for three years, and the California native has been a part of it every step of the way. When she saw the book, it was her pitch to make it into a series.

“I’ve been extremely involved since day one — from music choices to the shoes on my feet,” Cuoco said. “The team around me is so strong. This experience has challenged me to ask questions and know it’s OK to say ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. Someone help me!'”

Although the full book will be covered in season 1, Cuoco told reporters that they “have plans for another season” if the network agrees.

“It is a limited series, and we have plans baked in. … We have a great producing team, we are a wonderful group of storytellers,” executive producer Steve Yockey responded during CTAM’s virtual press tour last month. “I think we have everything in place should the show move forward after this initial mystery.”

As for the character she plays, Cuoco doesn’t have too much in common with Cassie, except one small thing: “We both love our cocktails — maybe her a little more so!”

The Flight Attendant will air on HBO Max in the fall.