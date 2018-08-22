‘The Big Bang Theory’ Officially Ending After 12 Seasons

That’s all, folks! After months of speculation, The Big Bang Theory will be coming to an end after the 12th season, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced on Wednesday, August 22.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” the statement read.

The show debuted in 2007 and has received 52 Emmy nomination, 10 Emmy wins and seven Golden Globe nominations. Over the past year, the cast and creators have spoken about the show potentially wrapping up.

“We spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I’m sure,” Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard in the series, told Us Weekly in March. “I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night.”

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj, also added what he’s hoping for the finale. “I think it would be great for all the guys and the girls just to be in the living room eating Chinese food. Wouldn’t that be a loving last scene? Just talking nonsense in the end,” he told Us.

The final season of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on CBS Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

