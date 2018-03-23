‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Reveals Hopes for How the Show Will End

The cast of Big Bang Theory don’t want to think about life after the show — even though it’s possibly in the near future. During the winter TCA press tour, the cast and crew teased that the next season, the show’s twelfth, will be its last. While it’s not yet confirmed, the looming possibility is enough to get the cast emotional.

Us Weekly caught up with the cast at the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest panel, and they admitted it’s tough to think about life without the show. “When we finished on Roseanne, I was very rudderless afterwards. Granted, I was much younger then too. I don’t know, dread is a strong word, but there’s definitely a lot of reluctance,” Johnny Galecki told Us on the carpet on Wednesday, March 21. “We spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I’m sure.”

As for how the show will end, Galecki, who plays Leonard in the CBS comedy, adds that he knows it will be “fantastic” and his trust is 100 percent in the writers.

“I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night,” he continued.

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj on the sitcom, also added what he’s envisioning. “I think it would be great for all the guys and the girls just to be in the living room eating Chinese food. Wouldn’t that be a loving last scene? Just talking nonsense in the end,” he told Us, hoping that the scene features himself with Galecki, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons.

Creator Chuck Lorre also revealed that his plan is to just make it a good one — something he has a great deal of experience doing. “My goal and dream for many years now is just to be diligent and make every episode the best episode we can make it,” he said. “Truly. No matter what episode you watch, it’s a good one. It’s worth watching. It causes laughter.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

