The Big Bang Theory, currently in its 11th season, may be coming to an end and star Mayim Bialik just explained that it may be nice to “do other things.” After taking home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit show, the Emmy-nominated actress addressed the rumors that the CBS sitcom would soon be wrapping up.

“We’re really proud of what we do, we’re really honored to be nominated also as a cast tonight. We’re one of the only classic, four-camera sitcom shows that still really believes in what we do and the way we do it. Chuck [Lorre] loves and believes in a live studio audience and we do as well,” she told reporters at the Thursday, January 11, show. “We do a very different kind of television than a lot of the shows that we’re up against and have been up against for a decade now — we’re really proud of what we do.”

She went on to admit: “I think everyone will be really happy to do other things in their life. We really do love what we do. Our work place is a fun place and like I said, to be doing old-school sitcom is pretty special for us.”

Bialik’s costar Johnny Galecki also spoke on Saturday, January 6, about the possibility of the show ending. “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Bialik, who joined the sitcom during its third season in 2010, echoed that comment when discussing what she’d be taking on next.

“It sounds pretentious to say, ‘What I really wanna do is film.’ But I have two boys, they’re 9 and 12, and so I really need — I always think of them first,” she told reporters at Critics’ Choice. “I’m training my older one for his bar mitzvah right now, that’s what his life is like. It’s really where will they be in a year and what will my life be like as their mom, as a person who also gets paid to play dress up?”

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

