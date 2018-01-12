Critics’ Choice Awards 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV

The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards honored some of the biggest names in TV and film at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, January 11. The Shape of Water and HBO’s Big Little Lies dominated the evening, which was hosted by Olivia Munn.

Below, Us Weekly rounds up some of the biggest moments that didn’t make it into the telecast!

3:15 p.m. PT: Chrissy Metz grabbeed a Fiji water bottle before exiting the red carpet. She took selfies with fans and thanked them. She spent a lot of time chatting with people who stopped her for photos, and even asked one man where he was from and what was his favorite part of This Is Us.

3:22: Milo Ventimiglia hugged and shook hands with many people before walking inside the venue.

3:24: Jessica Biel tripped as she left the carpet. She picked up her dress while a security guard led her through the crowd to her table.

3:36: Kaley Cuoco held her fiancé Karl Cook’s hand as they walked in.

3:44: Cuoco sat down at her table and rubbed Cook’s arm. He handed her lipstick and she put it on before taking a sip of white wine. She fluffed her hair and then held his hand again.

3:45: Ventimiglia was the first person at his table to sit down. He took off his glasses and started eating very quickly. He cut his burger with a fork and knife and finished everything on his plate within minutes.

3:45: Sterling K. Brown took a photo with a fan before sitting near Ventimiglia and giving him a hug.

3:47: Cuoco put down her cellphone on the table and admired her engagement ring.

3:49: Justin Hartley waved at his This Is Us costars Ventimiglia and Brown.

3:53: Chris Sullivan hugged Metz before taking their seats at the same table.

3:54: Sarah Hyland introduced her female friend to everyone at the Modern Family table, including Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen.

3:54: Emma Roberts poured glasses of champagne for herself and Kiernan Shipka, who was sitting next to her.

3:55: Cuoco leaned on Cook’s shoulder and chest while using a comb to continue fluffing her hair.

4:03: Daniel Kaluuya clapped and screamed for Get Out director Jordan Peele.

4:08: Everyone in the audience stared lovingly at Brooklynn Prince as she accepted Best Young Performer for The Florida Project. The entire room was captivated.

4:13: Someone sitting next to Ventimiglia took out a pink pinhole occluder. Ventimiglia then held and played around with it, giving himself a mock eye exam. He then put it in his mouth and pretended to eat with it.

4:18: The Modern Family cast toasted each other as O’Neill lost Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series to Vice Principals’ Walton Goggins. O’Neill appeared to be a good sport about it.

4:21: Cuoco clapped when her Big Bang Theory costar Mayim Bialik wonBest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Bialik waved at Cuoco and said, “Thank you so much,” after her speech.

4:24: Norman Reedus stood up and clapped for his girlfriend, Diane Kruger, when her movie In the Fade won Best Foreign Language Film.

4:43: Reese Witherspoon hugged her husband, Jim Toth, when her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/Miniseries. Witherspoon stood up and clapped and appeared to be so happy for Dern.

4:48: Angelina Jolie sat next to human rights activist Loung Ung at a table near the front of the room. Jolie smiled and clapped as Margot Robbie won Best Actress in a Comedy for I, Tonya.

4:49: No one clapped for James Franco after he won Best Actor in a Comedy for The Disaster Artist. (He had been accused by five women of sexual misconduct earlier in the day.) Everyone started whispering and Hyland’s jaw dropped when Franco’s win was announced.

4:51: Jolie took apart her burger so it was open-faced. She then ripped off a piece of the bun and ate it. She had a half-empty glass of red wine in front of her. A bunch of people walked by and she was very sweet and took photos with anyone who asked.

4:54: McKenna Grace ran around the room, looking for Allison Janney and yelling, “Where’s Allison?” When Grace found Janney, she jumped in her lap. They took a bunch of selfies from different angles and Grace had her arms wrapped around Janney’s neck.

5:16: Hartley and Ventimiglia stood up and clapped for Brown when he won Best Actor in a Drama Series. Brown’s wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, kissed and hugged people sitting near the This Is Us table. Susan Kelechi Watson yelled, “Woo hoo!” when Brown took the stage.

5:17: Hartley hugged Bathe to congratulate her. He rubbed her shoulders as Brown gave his speech.

5:21: Hyland lifted her tutu-like skirt over the table — and a half-eaten plate of food — and tried to make a joke out of it.

5:23: Kruger filmed Reedus with her phone as he presented an award. Everyone else was sitting but she stood and smiled.

5:29: Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino walked up to Armie Hammer. Hammer wrapped his arm around Guadagnino and they smiled and chatted with people seated at Hammer’s table.

5:42: Saoirse Ronan chatted with Greta Gerwig and Robbie, who was squatting down on the floor. They all giggled and photographers began surrounding them.

6:09: Hyland gave Nick Jonas a high-five after they presented Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series.

6:17: Cook wrapped his arm around Cuoco as they laughed and whispered. They seemed like they were on their own private date. They didn’t really talk to anyone else besides one another.

6:21: Evan Peters wrapped his arm around Roberts as she showed him something on her phone.

7:01: Jessica Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, walked hand-in-hand out of the event.

7:01: Roberts grabbed Peters’ shoulders as they tried to find an exit route.

7:23: Roberts and Peters waited for their car near the pick-up area. They laughed while making small talk. He then kissed her and they made out for a few minutes. Roberts stood up on her tippy toes and hugged Peters. He kissed her and she made a funny face at him and then held his hand.

With reporting by Emily Marcus.

