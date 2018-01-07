Big disappointment! Johnny Galecki hinted that The Big Bang Theory might be ending after the hit show’s twelfth season.

While speaking with reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, January 6, the actor, who will be reprising his role as David on the upcoming Roseanne reboot, said, “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes. But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

CBS renewed the show, which premiered in 2007, through season 12 in March last year.

The hit sitcom is currently in the middle of its 11th season. Galecki, 42, stars alongside Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Blossom alum Mayim Bialik.

If the series does end, fans of the show can fill the void with Young Sheldon, the new spinoff that revolves around a 9-year-old version of Parson’s character, Sheldon Cooper.

As previously reported, Parsons plays a large part in the spinoff as an executive producer and narrator of the show. The CBS star spoke about his new show at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour in August and said, “It was a moving experience for me to see something I’ve put a decade of my life toward [come to this].” He also opened up about Young Sheldon while visiting Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May, where he revealed that he brought the idea to Big Bang cocreator Chuck Lorre who enthusiastically responded, “Yes, let’s do this.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Young Sheldon airs on CBS on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!