David is officially reuniting with the Conner family! Johnny Galecki has joined the Roseanne revival to reprise his role as Darlene Conner’s boyfriend, David. Whitney Cummings, who is also joining the reboot as an executive producer along with Roseanne Barr, confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday, November 30.

The actress posted a photo from the set of a director’s chair with the Big Bang Theory actor’s name on it. Cummings, 35, then tagged his Instagram page and used the raised hands emoji.

Back in August, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told reporters at the Television Association’s summer press tour that talks were still “ongoing” to bring Galecki, 42, back on the show.

My fake childhood home is becoming my real adulthood home. ❤️ @roseanneonabc. A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

When the comeback was announced earlier this year, it was revealed that the original cast members had signed on for a return, including John Goodman and Sara Gilbert. The original series finale ended with Roseanne imagining that Goodman’s character, Dan, suffered a fatal heart attack.

“I don’t want to talk too specifically, but I wouldn’t say we’ll ignore the events of the finale. Dan is definitely still alive,” Dungey said at the press tour.

In April, Michael Fishman, who played DJ, opened up about the reboot to Us Weekly. “Roseanne fans are the best in the world who have pushed for this for years,” he said. “If it does happen, it is a credit to their passion and dedication.”

Roseanne ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997. The groundbreaking series won four Emmys and three Gold Globes during its run, including awards for Barr and Laurie Metcalf, for her role as Jackie.

The revival of the hit series is set to premiere in 2018 on ABC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!