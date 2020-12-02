No hard feelings! Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki have maintained a strong friendship since their 2009 split — and never let their personal lives get in the way of their professional bond.

The actors worked together on the Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. When the series began, they sparked an offscreen romance but kept their relationship out of the spotlight before calling it quits.

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend,” Cuoco recalled during a November 2020 episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Each of the actors moved on in the wake of their romance, with the 8 Simple Rules alum marrying Ryan Sweeting in 2013. Before she filed for divorce in October 2015, Cuoco said she felt “lucky” that her then-husband was such a fan of Galecki.

“Johnny is actually one of my best friends. It’s a situation that ended well. I understand sometimes it doesn’t. It could have gone horrible,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2015. “He’s one of my dearest friends and Ryan loves him. Johnny loves [Ryan]. I got lucky.”

Following her split from Sweeting, the Charmed alum and Galecki sparked speculation of a reunion more than once. Though Big Bang Theory fans would have loved to see the longtime costars rekindle their romance, Cuoco eventually tied the knot with Karl Cook in June 2018, with Galecki there to witness the magical moment.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight. ❤️,” the actor gushed via Instagram at the time, posing in between the married couple.

Galecki, for his part, welcomed son Avery with Alaina Meyer in November 2019. The pair split one year later.

