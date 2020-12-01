Keeping his friends close. Following the news that Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer split, the Big Bang Theory alum celebrated his ex’s birthday.

“The happiest 74th birthday to my fake wife @kaleycuoco You know how much I adore you and respect you,” Galecki, 45, posted via Instagram on Monday, November 30, sharing multiple photos of him and Kaley Cuoco through the years. “I’m so proud of all you are doing and so happy with your happiness. But most of all, our friendship and partnership over the years. XO, dear. Congratulations on 82 years of age.”

The Flight Attendant actress, 35, responded to the post, writing, “THIS IS EVERYTHING! I LOVE U MOOKS! Even at my old age of 82!”

Cuoco quietly dated her former costar from 2007 to 2009. Despite calling it quits, the duo stayed extremely close following their split as they played a couple on the CBS sitcom, which ran until May 2019.

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend,” she explained on a recent episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

The Harley Quinn star, for her part, went on to marry Karl Cook in 2018. Galecki began dating Meyer, 23, in September 2018, and they welcomed a son, Avery, in November 2019.

On Monday, People reported that the Roseanne alum and Meyer had split but will continue to coparent their baby boy. One week before the news, Meyer celebrated her son’s first birthday, posting a slew of photos from her pregnancy and Avery’s first year.

“This has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows,” she wrote in the caption. “There was a healthy baby boy that needed me and kept me grounded and centered. It’s absolutely insane how time flies, watching this little one come into himself is the best gift. I am so grateful for his health and our journey together.”