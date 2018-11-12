Attached at the hip! Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer hit their first red carpet together at the People’s Choice Awards.

The Big Bang Theory actor, 43, and his latest love, 21, looked glam as they attended the event on Sunday, November 11, in Santa Monica, California. Galecki sported a blue suit, and Meyer wore a long-sleeved black dress.

“Peeps choice was so fun with my bae💘,” Meyer later wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from the red carpet.

Galecki went public with his relationship with the welder in September when he posted an Instagram photo of them looking at each other lovingly. “Last night was wonderful,” he wrote in the caption.

The couple certainly seem devoted to one another: They even got tattoos of each other’s initials on their arms, as Meyer revealed on social media around the same time.

The actor previously dated his Roseanne costar Sara Gilbert, The Enemy Within actress Kelli Garner and his The Big Bang Theory costar Kaley Cuoco — explaining in 2013 that he and Cuoco, 32, are still friends after their under-the-radar, two-year relationship.

He and Meyer posed for an Instagram photo with Gilbert, 43, at the PCAs on Sunday. “Two of the very favorite women in my life,” Galecki wrote in the pic’s caption. “You keep my heart swelling and healthy, @alainamariemeyer and @thesaragilbert”

The Big Bang Theory, which is currently airing its final season, picked up three People’s Choice Awards nominations this year. The CBS sitcom was nominated for The Show of 2018 and The Comedy Show of 2018 — losing out to Shadowhunters and Orange Is the New Black, respectively — while star Jim Parsons won for The Comedy TV Star of 2018.

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

