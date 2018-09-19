Johnny Galecki, 43, Has a New Girlfriend! Meet Alaina Meyer, 21

Johnny Galecki has a new leading lady! The Big Bang Theory star shared a photo with his new girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, on Instagram on Monday, September 17.

The image shows Galecki, 43, staring lovingly into the 21-year-old’s eyes while they wear similar black coats. “Last night was wonderful,” he captioned the post. “Thank you #jefferykatzenberg.”

Meyer, who works as a welder, also shared a series of photos on her Instagram account on Monday from the date night with her new beau. “Last night,” she wrote.

Though fans just recently picked up on the new romance, it appears the couple have been quietly dating for months. Meyer first shared a photo with the actor on July 15 during a trip to a Malibu beach with one of her female friends. She later posted pictures with him in Chicago on August 12 and at a Jack White concert in Santa Barbara, California, the following week.

Meyer has even visited Galecki at work. She shared a photo of them on the set of the 12th and final season of Big Bang on September 6 alongside the caption, “Keeping it spicy & salty #bigbangtheory.”

The pair’s relationship seems to be heating up quickly. Meyer debuted a tattoo of the Roseanne alum’s initials on her right forearm on Instagram on September 1. “Gone country and branded by babe,” she captioned the snap.

Galecki previously dated his Big Bang costar and onscreen wife, Kaley Cuoco, from 2008 to 2010. She married Karl Cook in June.

