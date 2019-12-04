



Family of three! Johnny Galecki announced on Wednesday, December 4, that his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, gave birth to the couple’s first child together.

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 44, captioned his Instagram reveal. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

The actor announced in May that he and the welder, 22, had a little one on the way. “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

The then-pregnant star shared the news on her own account, writing, “So happy to announce that we are having a baby! There couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy. We appreciate as much privacy in this time as we are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you.”

Later that month, the couple announced the sex of their baby boy at an epic gender reveal party featuring blue-paint handprints on their jumpsuits.

The new parents went public with their relationship in September 2018 after dating quietly for months. They made their red carpet debut a couple months later at the People’s Choice Awards.

In December 2018, the couple sparked marriage rumors when Galecki posted a photo wearing matching rings with his girlfriend. Meyer cleared things up when she shared the same pic, captioned, “#notmarried.”

Before his relationship with the California native, the Roseanne alum dated his Big Bang Theory costar and onscreen wife, Kaley Cuoco, from 2008 to 2010. He went on to date Pan Am actress Kelli Garner from 2012 to 2014.