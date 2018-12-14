Not so fast! Johnny Galecki isn’t quite ready to settle down with his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer.

The duo, who confirmed their romance in September after quietly dating for several months, sparked marriage speculation after The Big Bang Theory actor, 43, shared a photo of them wearing matching rings.

However, Meyer, 21, cleared the air shortly after by resharing the same Instagram snapshot on Sunday, December 9, alongside the caption, “#notmarried.”

Although they might not be walking down the aisle anytime soon, the actor and the welder’s relationship is heating up. They were first spotted together in July during a romantic rendezvous in Malibu and jetted off to Chicago in August. Three months later, they made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards.

“Peeps choice was so fun with my bad,” Meyer captioned a sweet Instagram picture in November of the pair holding hands at the show.

Even more, Meyer revealed a tattoo she got on her right forearm of the Roseanne alum’s initials in September. “Gone country and branded by babe,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the ink.

Galecki, for his part, shared a sexy Instagram selfie of the couple on Wednesday, December 12, writing, “partnersincrime.”

Before being linked to Meyer, the CBS star dated his Big Bang costar and onscreen wife, Kaley Cuoco, from 2008 to 2010. She went on to marry equestrian Karl Cook in June. Galecki also dated Pam An actress Kelli Garner from March 2012 to August 2014.

