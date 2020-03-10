Nothing but love! Kaley Cuoco gushed over her “really, really sweet” Big Bang Theory costar Johnny Galecki and his new baby, nearly one year after the show aired its final episode.

The California native, 34, revealed on Monday, March 9, that the cast of the popular CBS sitcom has kept in touch since taking their final bow in May 2019 to keep up on all the big moments in each other’s lives.

“We definitely have a group chat,” Cuoco told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Starbucks. “It started up a little recently actually and [we] just kind of see what everyone’s doing. Johnny has a baby now.”

Though the Charmed alum hasn’t seen the little one in person yet, she “can’t wait” to make her formal introduction. “[Johnny] sends me pictures constantly. He’s very proud,” she told Us of her ex. “It’s really, really sweet.”

Galecki, 44, and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, welcomed their first child together in December 2019 “with full and grateful hearts,” more than a year after taking their relationship public. The Roseanne alum and the welder, 22, first announced that they were expecting in May 2019 with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” Galecki captioned a sweet selfie of him with his partner. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Later that month, the pair threw a fun-filled backyard bash to reveal the sex of their child. Galecki and Meyer documented the special day on their Instagram Stories at the time, and ended the party covered in blue paint from the moment they found out they would be having a son.

Cuoco dated her former costar from 2008 to 2010, and has since tied the knot with accomplished equestrian Karl Cook. Though the romantic aspect of her relationship with Galecki ultimately came to an end, the Wedding Ringer actress couldn’t be happier for her former flame and his growing family.

“He’s always wanted to have a baby so I think this was really exciting for him,” she told Us.