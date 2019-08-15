



Doing things their own way, on their own time! Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, still do not live together despite getting married more than a year ago.

“We’re building our dream house and we’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever,” the former Big Bang Theory star, 33, told E! News on Tuesday, August 13. “We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day.”

Cuoco went on to share that “personally, it’s important” for her and the equestrian, 28, to have their space and that it “works well” for them.

One thing they do share in common with many other couples? Cuoco and Cook enjoy poking fun at each other on social media.

“If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other,” the actress told E! “It makes life really fun. [Cook] really likes his Instagram posts. He’s his biggest fan.”

The twosome tied the knot in June 2018 in Southern California in front of many of Cuoco’s Big Bang Theory costars, including Mayim Bialik, Wil Wheaton and Johnny Galecki, who is also one of the bride’s exes. The 8 Simple Rules alum’s dogs and horses were a big part of their wedding day too.

Prior to heading down the aisle, Cuoco opened up to Us Weekly in March 2018 about plans for their big day.

“I’m very excited,” she gushed to Us at the time, noting that she was “not” a bridezilla. “I actually would just like to meet [our guests] there on the date. I don’t really wanna do anything.”

Before meeting Cook, Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting for 21 months before calling it quits on their relationship in September 2015.

