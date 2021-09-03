From lovey-dovey to not so much. Kaley Cuoco and her estranged husband, Karl Cook, showed no signs of trouble on social media in the weeks before they announced their split.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, and the equestrian, 30, celebrated three years of marriage on June 30, each posting a sentimental tribute to the other via Instagram at the time.

“NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!” Cuoco captioned a black-and-white photo with Cook. “Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!”

The athlete, for his part, marked the day with a silly shot of the Big Bang Theory alum. “I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been … three years, feel like just a flash,” he wrote. “I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

Less than two weeks later, the pair adopted a dog together. “When you know you know!” Cuoco shared via Instagram on July 4. “Welcome to the family, Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed. Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)”

Two months later, the actress and Cook announced their split on Friday, September 3. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The estranged couple continued: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Cuoco and Cook began dating in 2016 and confirmed their engagement in November 2017. They tied the knot in June 2018.

The 8 Simple Rules alum was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

