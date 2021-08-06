Everything We Know So Far About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

Buckle your seatbelts. After a tumultuous and dramatic first season, HBO Max renewed The Flight Attendant for a second series days after the finale dropped in December 2020.

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement,” Kaley Cuoco, who serves as star and executive producer of the show, said in a statement at the time. “The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success. I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

The series, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, followed alcoholic flight attendant Cassie Bowen (Cuoco), who is at the center of an espionage plot following an affair with a first-class passenger who was brutally murdered. The first episode kicked off when Cassie woke up hungover after a Bangkok layover beside a dead man, and she had no recollection of what happened the night before.

“When I read the book description, I got a chill down my arms,” the Harley Quinn voice actor previously told Us Weekly in September 2020. “It felt like a good mix of drama and dark comedy. Plus, a complicated female character is a dream role.”

After the success of the first season, the Golden Globe nominee hopes to build on that for the confirmed season 2.

“We had such a great Season 1, but I want it to even be better, even though that’s hard to do,” she told TVLine in February 2021. “And I want to come out swinging. What I appreciate with the show, with Steve and our writers, is they really let me go ballistic. … I would like to go ballistic again and keep spreading my wings because it just became its own entity and I don’t even know what I did half the time. I kind of just left it on the field and walked away, like, ‘Well, f–k, I hope that worked!’”

Showrunner Yockey had his own plans to make the new episodes just as memorable and exciting as the first season.

“It may look a little different because she’s really trying to live a sober life and make better choices, but you saw in the show she chooses the crazy thing a lot of the time and that doesn’t all have to do with alcohol,” he told Variety in December 2020. “… I think that we would probably use our writers’ room to branch out on a new journey for the character that we created for the show.”

The playwright even likened the second season to “a whole new adventure, like a new Hitchcock movie for Cassie to stumble into” during a New York Times interview in December 2020.

Scroll below to find out everything we know so far about the second season of The Flight Attendant: