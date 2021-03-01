Happy to be here? Kaley Cuoco landed her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Flight Attendant, and after she lost on Sunday, February 28, she celebrated by chowing down on some junk food!

“I would like to thank…never mind,” the actress, 35, posted via Instagram on Sunday, captioning a photo of herself sitting on the floor in her Oscar de la Renta gown. In one hand, she held a piece of pizza and in the other, a bottle of champagne.

In the pic, the Big Bang Theory alum is surrounded by more sweets: a box of cupcakes, a cake, a tray of macaroni and cheese and a carafe of wine.

On Sunday night, Cuoco lost to Catherine O’Hara, who won for her leading role in Schitt’s Creek. Elle Fanning (The Great), Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) were also recognized in the Best Actress – Television Series, Musical or Drama category.

The 8 Simple Rules alum shared an emotional Instagram Story ahead of the awards show, revealing that her husband, Karl Cook, flew home to surprise her and watch the show together, despite his prior work engagements.

Cook, 30, was also by her side when she found out she was nominated, as she documented via an Instagram video at the time, crying while watching the announcement from bed on February 3.

“My heart is still pounding and the tears won’t stop flowing! Thank you HFPA for these incredible nominations,” she said in a statement at the time. “This is truly the highlight of my entire career and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to share this recognition with the most incredible cast and crew. This feels like a dream!”

The Flight Attendant, which Cuoco also serves as an executive producer on, has already been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

“I love making people laugh, but it’s been an incredible experience working my dramatic muscles,” the California native shared exclusively with Us Weekly in September 2020. “This cast is so experienced and has surrounded me with so much support. They make me feel like I can do anything.”