Time to get glam! The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, February 28, from two venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic — at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and the Rainbow Room in New York City. While presenters hit the red carpet, most nominees appeared virtually. Regardless, the A-list brought their style A-game! Check out every look here.

Unlike last year’s red carpet (which was all kinds of spectacular), the 2021 show offered a variety of ways to appreciate our favorite stars’ stunning hair and makeup. There were many winning looks, and speaking of winners, check out who nabbed a statue in each category here!

Now… back to beauty! Take, for instance Sarah Hyland‘s stunning look which was flawless from head to toe. We’re also obsessed with Kaley Cuoco‘s updated neutral makeup and Laverne Cox‘s beyond-bold lips!

Clearly, the biggest hair trend is retro Hollywood. We loved Jane Levy‘s ’40-inspired Veronica Lake waves and Hyland’s big barrel curls updated with a center part and her new strawberry bronde hue! Sleek updos are also having a moment, as seen on Shira Haas and with Elle Fanning‘s ballet bun.

The makeup was also gorgeous. Standout looks include Cuoco’s dusty rose eyeshadow with matching lips, Cox’s burgundy pout and Levy’s bold red lips.

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night! And if you’re jonesing for the crowded red carpets of the past, take a stroll down memory lane and check out last year’s looks here!