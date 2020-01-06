Well, hello, gorgeous! The stars of film and television hit the red carpet for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and their style game was on fire.

We didn’t think that Hollywood’s finest could top last year’s spectacular looks (including the dresses, suits and hair and makeup!), but as usual, the stars crushed it — see every incredible look here!

Kicking off awards season, the Globes are definitely a mane event. We’re swooning over Gwyneth Paltrow’s sleek waves, Joey King’s perfectly chic ponytail and of course, we can’t stop thinking about J.Lo’s voluminous braided updo.

But the makeup is not to be missed, either. There’s a look to stoke every fancy, from the bold to the beautiful. We’re obsessed with Charlize Theron’s kitten flick cat-eye, Awkwafina’s bold red lips and we can’t get over the trend of no mascara on the red carpet, as seen Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie — positively magical!

Scroll through to see the best beauty moments of the night!