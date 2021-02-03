Let’s hear it for the nominees! Congratulations are in order for several stars as they managed to nab a Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday, February 3, ahead of this year’s ceremony.

Kaley Cuoco had a tearful reaction upon learning that her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, allowed her to earn her first nomination for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The series itself was also recognized under the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

“Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 35, captioned a video of herself crying to the news. “So proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN! 🐾.”

Starring in The Flight Attendant marked Cuoco’s first major dramatic role after previously tackling comedic parts, including 8 Simple Rules and The Wedding Ringer, in addition to The Big Bang Theory. “I love making people laugh, but it’s been an incredible experience working my dramatic muscles,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2020. “This cast is so experienced and has surrounded me with so much support. They make me feel like I can do anything.”

Lily Collins, for her part, earned her second Golden Globes nomination on Wednesday for Netflix’s Emily in Paris. The Stuck in Love actress was last recognized for her efforts in 2017, when she received a nod within the Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Rules Don’t Apply.

“Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination,” Collins, 31, said in a statement to Us. “I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most.”

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones star continued, “I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton musical received a record-breaking 16 nominations at the Tony Awards in 2016. Now, in 2021, it is being honored at the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy after the Broadway show arrived on Disney+ in July 2020.

In response to the news, the 41-year-old actor reacted to Walt Disney Studios’ congratulatory tweet for Hamilton, saying, “So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want. Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will proceed on February 28 — nearly two months later than it was previously scheduled. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the prestigious event for the fourth time.

Unlike past ceremonies, the former Saturday Night Live stars will host the Golden Goldens from different coasts. Fey, 50, will perform her hosting duties live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler, 49, will host the show from inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Golden Globes are set to air on NBC on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime, check out what this year’s nominees had to say about their achievements by scrolling through the gallery below.