It’s never Golden Globes nomination day without a few snubs and surprises. On Wednesday, February 3, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, set to air on NBC on Sunday, February 28.

While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return for their fourth time to host the event, they will also helm the first-ever bicoastal telecast, as the Russian Doll cocreator, 49, will be live at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles while the 30 Rock creator and star, 50, will host from the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Although it’s not yet determined which nominees and winners will show up in person, it’s sure to be a night of surprises just as the nominations were.

Netflix’s The Crown led the TV noms with six total nods while Pop TV followed with five nominations for Schitt’s Creek. HBO received four honors while HBO Max landed their first two nods.

In an incredible move by the HFPA, 2021 marks the first time ever that more than one female is nominated in the best director category. Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and Regina King (One Night in Miami) were all honored this year, as well as nominees David Fincher (Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (Trial of the Chicago 7).

The last time a woman was nominated in the category was Ava DuVernay for Selma in 2015. Barbra Streisand, who won in 1984 for Yentl, is the only woman to ever take home the best director award at the Globes.

Scroll through the list below for some of the biggest surprises and snubs from Wednesday’s announcement.