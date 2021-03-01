Tears of joy! Kaley Cuoco got emotional as her husband, Karl Cook, surprised her by coming home early to support her ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

“Most of you know that Karl is away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event [and] circuit], for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow,” the Flight Attendant actress, 35, said in an Instagram Story video on Saturday, February 27. “We had talked about it and it was OK because it’s virtual and I didn’t want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and … ”

Cuoco then panned over to show Cook, who chimed in, “I showed up! I was in the area.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum began to cry as she hugged the 30-year-old equestrian. “Oh, my God,” she said. “I can’t believe you got me so good. I can’t believe you’d did that!”

The former Big Bang Theory star added, “These are tears, by the way. But, I’m so glad you’re here.”

Cook, in turn, noted that he’s “so glad to be here” as well. The actress also referred to her husband as the “best ever” while captioning the sweet moment on her Story.

Cuoco is up for her first-ever Golden Globe in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category for The Flight Attendant. The HBO Max series, in which she’s also as an executive producer, was also nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

“Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying,” she captioned a video of herself crying to the news of her nomination on February 3. “So proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN! 🐾.”

On Sunday, February 28, the California native took to her Instagram Stories to share how she was gearing up for the big day. She kicked things off by enjoying coffee from a mug that featured a meme of her face, reading, “Golden Globe Nominee.” She then posted a pic of the “goodies” she received from HBO Max. She also shared a video of several black protective face masks that either read, “Team Cuoco” or listed her Yes, Norman Productions company in gold writing.

Before getting her makeup done by Jamie Greenberg with Charlotte Tilbury products, Cuoco shared a video of herself doing a silly dance while dressed in a long pajama shirt and her hair wrapped in a towel. She also reshared a photo of herself using the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask.

Cuoco married Cook in San Diego, California, in June 2018. Though their marriage was rather unconventional at first since they initially weren’t living under the same roof, the pair officially moved in together early last year.

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2020. “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in November 2020, she opened up about how her success was an issue in her former marriage.

“I was married previously, but even with that person, that was a big problem,” she said at the time. “And I was like, ‘I have to be with someone who really has their own — whether they’re famous or not, their own life.’”

The Wedding Ringer actress then went on to gush about Cook, adding, “I think what’s so cool about Karl, and everyone that’s gotten to know him [is] he loves his life and he loves his equestrian world. Like he’s so cool in that arena, literally in that arena, so he is so fulfilled. He does very well in what he does and it’s so important.”

The 78th annual Golden Globes airs on NBC Sunday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET.