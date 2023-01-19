Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Pals Think They’ll Be Engaged Soon: They’re ‘Soulmates’

By

Ready to wed? Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey‘s friends think an engagement is just around the corner, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child

Read article

“They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves but everything’s unfolding like a fairy tale — it’s almost surreal to them how perfect their life is right now,” the source says of the Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40. “The talk is that they’ll be engaged before too long too.”

The former Big Bang Theory star announced her pregnancy in October 2022, revealing that she and Pelphrey are expecting a girl. “Beyond blessed and over the moon,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Pals Think They'll Be Engaged Soon- They're 'Soulmates' - 022 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The couple’s pregnancy news came five months after they made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022. The pair made their red carpet debut together four months later at the Emmys, where they were both nominated for acting awards.

Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Read article

“Kaley and Tom are the first to admit their journey has been a real whirlwind, but they wouldn’t change a single thing about how it’s all unfolded,” the insider says of the twosome. “They’re two incurable romantics who fell in love at first sight. The relationship has evolved quickly but in a very deep and meaningful way, and they’ve got no doubts at all that they’re soulmates who belong together.”

Earlier this month, the duo attended the Golden Globe Awards, where Cuoco was nominated for her work on The Flight Attendant. The 8 Simple Rules alum, dressed in a lavender floor-length gown, and the Mank actor, wearing a black-and-white suit, shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Pals Think They'll Be Engaged Soon- They're 'Soulmates' - 023 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

One day before the awards show, Cuoco shared photos from the couple’s baby shower, which was held on January 8. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Kaley Cuoco’s Best Quotes About Becoming a Mom Ahead of Her Pregnancy Announcement

Read article

The Meet Cute actress is “full of energy” as she awaits the arrival of her little one, the source tells Us, adding, “The shower was so much fun. Everyone celebrated Kaley and Tom’s wonderful news in style.”

Last year, Pelphrey told Us that he and Cuoco are open if their daughter decides she wants to be an actor one day like her parents. “She can be whatever she wants to be!” he gushed in October 2022.

For more on Cuoco and Pelphrey’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!