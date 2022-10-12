Motherhood on the brain. Kaley Cuoco has long been candid about her desire to become a mom — years before she announced in October 2022 that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the Flight Attendant star wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos of her and Pelphrey’s sex reveal cake. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Cuoco also shared a sweet snap of the Ozark actor cradling her bare baby bump.

Pelphrey, for his part, posted his own celebratory upload to social media.

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀,” the Mank star penned alongside multiple pictures throughout his relationship with the Big Bang Theory alum. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️.”

The couple went public with their romance in May 2022, when Cuoco shared multiple loved-up photos with her man accompanied by a sweet caption. “Life lately,” she wrote at the time. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

Prior to her relationship with Pelphrey, the Golden Globe nominee was married twice. Cuoco and her first husband, Ryan Sweeting, called it quits in September 2015 after two years of marriage, while she and her second husband, Karl Cook, split in September 2021 after tying the knot in June 2018.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there,” the 8 Simple Rules alum told Glamour in April 2022, one month before becoming Instagram official with her new beau. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”

In addition to her romantic loves, Cuoco has also been outspoken about her affection for animals — particularly her pets, which include dogs, horses, a goat and a rabbit, just to name a few.

In a 2014 interview with E! News, while still married to Sweeting, the actress revealed that she was excited for her future children to grow up around animals in order for them to learn how to treat other creatures with gentleness and care.

”I can’t wait actually to have kids surrounded by all the dogs at our house too and the horses, and raise them with animals and [show them] how to treat them correctly,” she gushed at the time. “It starts from the very beginning with puppies and with babies, and showing them how they need to be treated.”

Keep scrolling to see Cuoco’s best quotes about motherhood: