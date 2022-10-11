It all started with a bang! The Big Bang Theory not only transformed the lives of its stars — including Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik — but it also made a deep impact on its viewers, who propelled the CBS hit to a rare 12-season run, making it one of the longest-running sitcoms in television history.

In her book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series — out on Tuesday, October 11 — journalist Jessica Radloff lets dedicated Big Bang fans in on all of the behind-the-scenes secrets, weaving the story via interviews with the entire cast, its guest stars, the series’ creators, show runners, writers and even the sitcom’s prop master (who was responsible for all of the guys’ delicious-looking Chinese food).

Intertwined with iconic anecdotes, the cast and crew’s takes on various fan theories and more, at the heart of the Big Bang Theory tome is the commentary on the characters’ relationships — and the real-life relationships that formed between the cast members.

Cuoco and Galecki — who not only portrayed onscreen fan-favorite couple Leonard and Penny, but also dated IRL for nearly two years during the beginning of the show’s run — recalled the many facets of their relationship, from how they told the rest of the Big Bang family that they were dating to the reason for their breakup. The former couple, who have remained close since their 2009 split, also looked back fondly on the beginnings of their romance — or at least, how the Flight Attendant star attempted to not-so-subtly hit on the Roseanne alum.

Recalling an early weekend getaway with the cast, Cuoco revealed in the Big Bang book that she tried to get Galecki to come into her hotel room to kill a bug for her.

“I was like, ‘Ooh, this could be a good way to get him in there!’ But that didn’t work,” she laughed. “I couldn’t believe he turned me down. I still think he turned me down because he knew what I was doing. I used the bug as an excuse, and he still did not come over.”

The National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star, for his part, bantered seamlessly with his ex in the book.

“Well, I’m not that easy, Kaley. I’m not just a piece of meat. There’s a heart in here. There’s real blood that pumps through my veins, believe it or not. I have feelings. At least take me to dinner and a show first!” he joked, adding, “Bug in her room. Jeez.”

Keep scrolling to see 15 of the revelations from The Big Bang Theory book: