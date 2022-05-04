New love! Less than one year after Kaley Cuoco and estranged husband Karl Cook announced their split, she moved on with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.

“Life lately,” the Flight Attendant star, 36, captioned an Instagram gallery on Tuesday, May 3, including multiple selfies with the Ozark actor, 39. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

Pelphrey, for his part, acknowledged his budding connection with the Big Bang Theory alum via an Instagram tribute of his own. He wrote, in part, on Tuesday, “Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it.”

The New Jersey native concluded his post: “And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

Pelphrey, who was previously linked to Jaimie Alexander, is also a successful actor in his own right. The Broadway alum, who notably plays Wendy’s brother Ben Davis on Ozark, has landed roles in the likes of Mank, Outer Range, Iron Fist and Banshee.

“Everybody was extremely, extremely kind and welcoming, and within a few weeks, I felt like I had been there with them from the beginning,” he told Collider in April 2020 of joining the show, which aired its fourth and final season earlier this month. “That set, the Ozark set, is a very special place, and I think that was curated on purpose by Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy and certainly Laura Linney. The energy on that set is very calm, very respectful, extremely supportive of everyone, and all of the crew feels very equal and safe.”

He added: “So to be a new person walking into what could’ve been an intimidating environment never felt like that. It very much felt like home. Everyone was very welcoming, including the crew, and I’ve been in situations where it did not feel like that. But with Ozark, it was very welcoming, which goes a long way towards freeing you up to do your best work.”

Cuoco’s relationship with the former soap star marks her first romance since her split from the 31-year-old equestrian. (The California native filed for divorce in September 2021 after three years of marriage.)

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” the 8 Simple Rules alum told Glamour last month, admitting she would not get married for a third time after her previous nuptials and divorces with both Cook and Ryan Sweeting. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”

Scroll below to learn more about Cuoco’s new beau: