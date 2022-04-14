Doing it her way! Kaley Cuoco isn’t letting her past romances affect how she approaches love — but she has learned a few lessons from her two failed marriages.

“I’m not someone that wants to be by myself,” Cuoco confessed in her April 2022 Glamour cover story interview. “I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. … I want to change, I want to be better.”

The Big Bang Theory alum has had many high-profile relationships since breaking into Hollywood in the early ‘90s, including dating her former costar Johnny Galecki from 2007 to 2009.

Following her split from the Roseanne alum, Cuoco was briefly engaged to Josh Resnik in 2011. After the couple called it quits, the 8 Simple Rules alum found love with Ryan Sweeting.

Cuoco surprised fans when she and Sweeting tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in December 2013 just three months after they got engaged. The pair’s marriage was short-lived with the twosome calling it quits in September 2015.

Six months later, Cuoco was again in love, this time with equestrian Karl Cook. Despite thinking she would never walk down the aisle again after her first divorce, the Flight Attendant star wed Cook in June 2018.

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive,” Cuoco told Cosmopolitan in April 2018. “I knew I just had to be patient, I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

The Brandy & Mr. Whiskers alum, however, split from Cook in September 2021. Through all her ups and downs in relationships, Cuoco has decided to focus on the positives.

“She’s really happy where she is in life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, noting, “Dating doesn’t seem to be her focus right now.”

The Alley Cats Strike star is cherishing her time with friends and family after going through two public divorces since 2015.

“I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends,” Cuoco told Extra in April 2022. “I’m really enjoying my friends right now — [it is a] special time.”

Scroll down for Cuoco’s best quotes about love, romance and breakups: