Kaley Cuoco didn’t know her husband, Karl Cook, was The One right off the bat.

“I don’t think it was love at first sight for us,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Starbucks on Monday, March 9. “We had met and it was like a weird meeting. It kind of happened later.”

Cuoco contrasted her experience of falling in love with the 29-year-old equestrian to what’s being depicted on Netflix’s Love Is Blind, where couples get engaged without ever seeing each other. She noted the reality series showcases a “pretty cool experiment,” while explaining how she, herself, couldn’t participate in it.

“I’ve really got to see you. I’ve got to see you. … You need to see me,” she confessed on Monday. “That’s just pure insecurity of, like, do you like what you see?”

The 8 Simple Rules alum added, “I didn’t expect for any of that to work, so I actually think it was really cool and it was entertaining, obviously. Millions of people are into it.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June 2018 near San Diego, California. They got engaged in November 2017 after beginning their romance in late 2016.

Before Cook, the Crimes of Fashion star was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. They announced their split in September 2015 after 21 months of marriage. She also dated her Big Bang Theory costar Johnny Galecki from 2007 to 2009.

In August 2019, Cuoco opened up about her “very unconventional” marriage to Cook as the pair don’t currently live together. “We’re building our dream house,” she told E! News at the time. “We’re eventually gonna be under the same roof forever.”

She added, “We’re not together every single day, and I think personally it’s important, it works well for us.”

Cuoco, meanwhile, teamed up with Starbucks for the launch of the company’s limited-edition spring at-home coffee blends. Speaking to Us on Monday, the Wedding Ringer actress dished on how coffee has been vital to her daily morning routine.

“With the show that I’m working on [called Flight Attendant], [it] has been much earlier calls than I’m used to. I love coffee in general. I go to bed at night just thinking of what my cup will be like in the morning, what mug I will choose, how the frothed milk will make me feel,” she explained. “I’m a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur. I love all things coffee. The first thing I do [when] I wake up in the morning is I turn it on. I like the smell. I like the whole process. It’s just part of my routine. I can’t even think of a morning where I haven’t had a cup or where I’ve missed it. I don’t forget to have a cup.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi