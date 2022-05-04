A new romance! Kaley Cuoco revealed she’s dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey less than one a year after splitting from husband Karl Cook.

“Life lately,” the Flight Attendant star, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 3, while sharing photos of a getaway to the mountains with her dogs and her new beau, 39. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

In addition to sharing photos of some Polaroid photos the couple took during their trip, Cuoco also included a selfie in which Pelphrey planted a kiss on her cheek while she grinned at the camera.

The Iron First actor, meanwhile, made the relationship official in a similar post uploaded via his own Instagram account. “It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it,” Pelphrey wrote in part, sharing two Polaroid selfies with the California native. “And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

Pelphrey previously dated Thor actress Jaimie Alexander, with the pair first being linked in 2018. “I’m hiding out at my house. I live up in the Catskills mountains, and I’m up here with my girlfriend and our two dogs,” the Mank star told Collider in April 2020, referring to Alexander, 38. “They’re both rescue dogs. Mine is a German Shepherd, and hers is… I don’t know. … She’d had it for a few years and they get along good, which is a good thing.”

It’s unclear when Pelphrey and the Blindspot star split, but she was spotted with writer/director David Raymond in February.

Pelphrey is the first person that Cuoco has dated since she and Cook, 31, called it quits in September 2021 after three years of marriage. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Cuoco filed for divorce that same day, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The twosome have yet to finalize the terms of their split.

Amid her second divorce — she was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from January 2013 to September 2015 — the Big Bang Theory alum revealed that she wasn’t interested in rushing down the aisle anytime soon. “I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” she told Glamour last month. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

However, she explained to the outlet that she hasn’t given up on love entirely. “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” Cuoco said at the time. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”

