Warning: Spoilers ahead.

A tough spot. Ozark season 4 started in a tense place after the Byrde family were fully embedded into cartel life — and separated from one another.

The Netflix series first premiered on the streaming giant in July 2017, following Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), laundering money alongside their two children, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner). As the family business grew more lucrative, they relocated to the Ozarks in Missouri and kicked their entrepreneurial efforts into high gear.

After three fan-favorite seasons, a fourth and final iteration was announced in June 2020. Season 4 was subsequently split into two parts of seven episodes each. The former dropped in January 2022 with the latter released nearly four months later in April 2022.

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?” Bateman teased during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeks before the final episodes dropped. “And so [showrunner Chris Mundy] said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?’ Hopefully, the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.’”

The fourth season — spoiler alert — began with Ruth Langmore (played by Julia Garner) having split up from the group. Meanwhile, Marty and Wendy have gotten even closer to Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). After dramatic seven episodes of trying to manage their business, they finally secured a meeting with the FBI to neutralize the cartel once and for all.

“I read the final scripts and I just threw the scripts across the room,” Jessica Frances Dukes, who plays Special Agent Maya Miller, told Us Weekly exclusively of the finale ahead of its premiere. “I tossed tables! I cried! It’s gonna be an emotional roller-coaster. So be ready.”

The New York native continued: “It’s just hard when you live with the character for so long. You have so many things that you want. You are like, ‘I have these five different endings that I want to happen.’ And those writers are just so brilliant. They gave me something more than I could have ever imagined with her. And I’m just honored.”

Scroll below to learn where the Ozark characters ended up by the series’ conclusion: