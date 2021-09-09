After previously announcing her split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco is making sure that her assets are protected during the divorce proceedings.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress, 35, listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. Cuoco requested that the court not award Cook, 30, spousal support and she opted out of requesting it as well.

The divorce petition details come days after the Big Bang Theory alum filed the paperwork on Friday, September 3. That same day, the estranged couple announced their breakup in a joint statement.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they wrote. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details.”

A source close to Cuoco confirmed to Us that the California native “has [an] ironclad prenup in place.”

According to the insider, Cuoco and Cook signed a legal agreement ahead of their nuptials so “her assets are protected.” In the legal docs, the 8 Simple Rules alum lists “earnings and accumulations before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of separation” under separate property.

The estranged pair initially started dating in 2016 and got engaged one year later. They tied the knot in June 2018 but chose to live separately during the first year of their marriage.

In March 2020, Cuoco opened up about how it took time for her to realize her feelings for Cook.

“I don’t think it was love at first sight for us,” the Flight Attendant star exclusively told Us at the time. “We had met and it was like a weird meeting. It kind of happened later.”

The duo recently celebrated their third anniversary, just a few months before the divorce filing.

“Feel[s] like just a flash,” the equestrian wrote alongside a silly selfie in June. “I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

The Meet Cute star, for her part, also posted an Instagram tribute at the time, writing, “Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed LOL.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez