No label needed! Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“Kaley and Tom aren’t in a hurry to tie the knot, they’re committed to each other and to their family and that’s enough for them right now,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kaley doesn’t want to be married again, but Tom is so kind and supportive, friends think they could end up getting engaged and having a very small wedding, but not anytime soon.”

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, began their whirlwind romance in May 2022. At the time, Cuoco was healing from her 2021 split from ex-husband Karl Cook whom she wed in June 2018. (The Big Bang Theory alum was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.)

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Emmys in September 2022, where both actors received nominations for their respective shows. One month after the awards show, the 8 Simple Rules alum announced she and the New Jersey native were expecting their first child. Cuoco gave birth to their daughter, Matilda, in late March.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco wrote via Instagram a few days after welcoming her little one. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

The new parents have been adjusting to life with their newborn. A source exclusively told Us that both the Guiding Light alum and Meet Cute actress are “focused on life at home with Matilda” but still make time for one another. The twosome took a night off from their parenting duties to attend the premiere of Pelphrey’s new HBO Max series, Love & Death.

“Becoming parents has been the hardest thing they’ve ever done, but the most rewarding,” the insider revealed. “They both put their lives on pause for the last few months which has been an adjustment, but getting out for a date night was fun for them!”

As the duo embraces their new roles as Matilda’s mom and dad, the source told Us that both Cuoco and Pelphrey are thriving as parents. “Kaley loves Tom even more now after seeing him as a father, he gets up for late night feedings and is always having daddy daughter cuddle time on the couch before she goes to bed,” the source said.

